Vivica Fox Tears Up About 50 Cent Break-Up

One of the finest over 40, Vivica Fox, talked to Monique about her break-up with 50 Cent: (props to Missinfo)

“When I dated “Curtis”, I met him as “Curtis” he just happened to be a rap star. We went out too fast, we were very excited about each other and wanted to scream at the top of our lungs “I’m in Love”. Then people got in his ear and we unfortunately broke up.”

Vivica Gets Revenge On 50 Cent In “Think About Me” Video

She also talks about making the video “Think About Me” and how she wanted to play the crazy ex.