Bow Wow Tweets & Drives While Drunk

The Artist Formerly Known as Lil’ Bow Wow, who partied with Chris Brown and Akon last night at LIV nightclub at the Fontainbleau in Miami, posted a message to his Twitter page just past midnight that read, “Face numb im whippin the lambo. Tipsy as f*k. Just left @livmiami.”

A few minutes later, Mr. Wow wrote, “Im f**ked up!!! Ohhhh damn. Y i drive the lambo. Chris might have to drive after next spot.”

BTW, the tweet isn’t enough for cops to make an arrest.

