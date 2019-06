Hi-Tek gives Talib, Jay Electronica, Mos Def and J.Cole a horny instrumental to get bizzy with.Refection Eternal’s LP, Revolutions Per Minute, will be out in February. (props to OKP)

Also check out their new mixtape, The RE:Union mixed by Statik Selektah!

Download it HERE or HERE.

DOWNLOAD THE SINGLE HERE

Also On The Urban Daily: