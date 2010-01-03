DOWNLOAD: Jay-Z & DJ Kut – The Blackprint 3

From HipHopIsRead.com
Here’s an interesting concept for a mixtape: take The Black Album acapellas and lay them over Blueprint 3 (unofficial) instrumentals. I guess folks are adamant about wanting your old shit, Hov…
1. Jay-Z – Jay-Z DJ Kut Intro (0:25)
2. Jay-Z – Thank You Mom (3:50)
3. Jay-Z – Do I Entertain You? (4:48)
4. Jay-Z – Encore For The Star (3:49)
5. Jay-Z – Change On Venus Then Mars (3:54)
6. Jay-Z – Choose One (3:38)
7. Jay-Z – Threat Now Run It (3:53)
8. Jay-Z – Moment Of Real Truth (3:44)
9. Jay-Z – What We Talkin 99? (3:49)
10. Jay-Z – Empire Announcement (3:37)
11. Jay-Z – My Thug Reminder (4:12)
12. Jay-Z – Louis Cyphre (4:06)
13. Jay-Z – Allure Ambitionz (4:15)
14. Jay-Z – My Last Hate (2:28)
