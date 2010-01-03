Gilbert Arenas Says He Used “Bad Judgment” With Firearms

From ESPN.com

Gilbert Arenas continued to dispute media accounts of his recent locker-room confrontation with teammate Javaris Crittenton but conceded Saturday night that he used “bad judgment” just by having three firearms on Washington Wizards property.

Speaking to a group of reporters after the Wizards’ 97-86 loss to San Antonio, Arenas also revealed that he is scheduled to discuss the case Monday with authorities. Yet Arenas described himself as “not nervous at all” about the fact that the circumstances of his gun possession and his Dec. 21 encounter with Crittenton at the Verizon Center are at the center of a local and federation investigation.

The agent for Crittenton, meanwhile, also disputed the New York Post’s original report alleging that Arenas and Crittenton pulled guns on each other in a locker-room standoff. Chicago-based Mark Bartelstein, who began representing Crittenton in December before the incident, insisted in a phone interview Saturday with ESPN.com that his client’s name will ultimately be cleared.

Story continued @ESPN.Com

Also On The Urban Daily: