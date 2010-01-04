Rihanna Dropping Book, “The Last Girl On Earth”

According several sources (including Mediatakeout and HipHopNMore) Rihanna will be publishing a book on June 29, 2010 titled, Rihanna: The Last Girl On Earth. You can pre-order a copy of the $50 hardcover book on Amazon.

VIDEO: Rihanna Goes “Hard” With Young Jeezy (FULL)

Rihanna Goes Topless On The Cover Of GQ

So if you missed the flurry of interviews she’s done on television and radio chronicling the Chris Brown incident and the rumors of her bisexuality, you can load her words up into your Kindle and get all of the juicy details she left out.

Rihanna: “If You Don’t Send Your Boyfriend Naked Pictures I Feel Bad For Him”

VIDEO: Jay-Z & Rihanna New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly