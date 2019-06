According to TMZ, Lamar Odom isn’t quite as gullible as folks might think.

The $4 Million home he purchased for them in Tarzana, CA is held in his name alone, per their prenup.

TMZ obtained legal docs — an Interspousal Transfer Grant Deed — in which Khloe acknowledges their home is Lamar’s “sole and separate property.”

Well Khloe, “you in his hut now.”