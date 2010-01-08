UPDATE: Lil’ Wayne Plays Jesus In Upcoming T-Pain Cartoon? Not Exactly

A spokesperson for Adult Swim says that the rapper’s character in a one-hour cartoon special with the working title “Return of Freaknik” is not Jesus Christ per se, but just a guy named Jesus.Lil Wayne’s character is still evolving. All we can say is that he is named Jesus and not Jesus Christ.

The cartoon, which is being produced by fellow music maker T-Pain, is about a group of up-and-coming rappers who travel to Atlanta for a battle of the bands contest.

– Bossip