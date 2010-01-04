CLOSE
VIDEO: Mos Def & Talib Kweli “History”

The mighty Mos Def drops yet another video from his album, The Ecstatic.  This time he reunites with Talib Kweli for the J Dilla produced “History” directed by Coodie & Chike

Audio: Reflection Eternal “Just Begun” feat. Jay Electronica, J. Cole, and Mos Def

Peep Mos & Talib performing “History” on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon backed by The Roots and featuring Amber and Haley from Dirty Projectors who were recently covered by Solange.

THE LEAK: Solange “Stillness Is The Move”

mos def , talib kweli

