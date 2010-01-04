Beyoncé: “If You Ever Meet Me And I Have An Attitude, Slap Me”

It’s great to watch video of celebrities before they became stars. Case in point, this video of Beyonce at age 16 talking about her group Destiny’s Child, and giving advice on how to be successful in the music industry.

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/275277

What do you think 16-year-old Beyoncé would think of 28-year-old Beyoncé?

VIDEO: Top 13 Most Ridiculous Things In Beyoncé’s New DVD

THE LEAK: Beyoncé “Black Culture”

Spotted @Bossip.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: