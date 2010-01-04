Tiger Woods Goes Shirtless On Vanity Fair Cover

Just when you thought TigerGate was over comes the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine. No, there aren’t anymore women coming forward in the article. Celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz’s pre-scandal photo shoot is what’s getting a lot of attention. The cover, seen above, shows a shirtless Eldrick “Tiger” Woods pumping up with a pair of dumbbells.

Of course, the fact that Tiger was photographed shirtless is nothing new. Perhaps it’s the rather intense, almost menacing look on his face, especially in the wake of all the drama going on in his life. He looks rather villainous in the photo. It will be interesting to look at the rest of the photo shoot to see if Tiger kept the same demeanor throughout.