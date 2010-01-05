Rihanna Locks Lips With L.A. Dodgers’ Matt Kemp

Rihanna has been spotted a few times with baseball player Matt Kemp of the L.A. Dodgers in the last couple of weeks. A lot of people have been speculating on whether or not the two are dating, but it looks like there’s no question about it now. The two were captured kissing while spending some quality time together in Mexico recently.

