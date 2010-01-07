UPDATE: J Boog Refutes Domestic Violence Allegations

J-Boog from B2K has released the following statement in response to reports that he was arrested for domestic violence:

“I wanted to reach out to my fans right away to clear up the allegations circulating the web,” the statement read. “I did not get charged with any form of domestic violence against the mother of my children. I love and respect all of the women in my life and would never harm any of them. Domestic violence is a very serious matter and one that should be treated that way, however this was not a case of domestic abuse. I was taken into custody due to outstanding traffic violations. I took care of the situation, no charges were filed, and I was released Tuesday evening. Thank you to my fans who stood by me regardless of any circulating rumors. I am looking forward to a great year in 2010 for Fizz & Boog and hope that you will continue to support. Thank you.”

From TMZ.com

J-Boog from B2K — aka Jarell Damonte Houston — was arrested for domestic violence at his L.A. home yesterday — TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us Boog was arrested late afternoon for “corporal punishment on a spouse” as well as for outstanding warrants relating to an allegedly bad driving record. Neighbors tell TMZ they heard screaming in the house earlier in the day — and when cops finally showed up, they rolled deep with 6 or 7 squad cars. We’re told police stayed for about an hour. No confirmation on who else was involved. J-Boog — who is unmarried — is reportedly still dating his baby mama.

What’s going on with all the domestic violence in the entertainment industry these days?

