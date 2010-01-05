Tiger Woods Jokes About Big Black D*****

Tiger is a nut who’d have thought it. This is from the latest issue of Vanity Fair with Tiger on the cover.
The interview was largely a series of profane quips by Tiger, such as “What I can’t figure out is why so many good-looking women hang around baseball and basketball. Is it because, you know, people always say that, like, black guys have big dicks?”
At another moment, during a photo shoot where four women attended to his every need and flirted with him as he flirted back, he told a joke: He rubbed the tips of his shoes together and then asked the women, “What’s this?” They were stumped. “It’s a black guy taking off his condom.”
Check Out These Joints Too
Tiger’s Porn Star Jumpoff Says He Is The Whitest Black Boy Ever
Did Tiger Woods Use The Same Pimp As Jordan And Barkley?