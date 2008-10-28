The Cool Kids Club At BOB's

CMJ was an exciting time last week and one of the standout occasions was The Cool Kids linking up with Digiwaxx for an event on Wednesday, October 22nd.

The event was for a meet and greet for college mixers and programmers. While Homebase NYC had DJ Scratch and Kev Sakoda on the wheels of steel for a special early jam session, music lovers of all ages mixed it up witih the EPMD legendary DJ and was joined by Timbuk 2 (Heavy Hitters, WGCI Chicago), Daru Jones of Slum Village and GIANTStep.net’s L.E.

It was a fun night to be had and if you missed it, you can check out these pictures from the event. Be sure to check out Homebase NYC every Wednesday starting at 10:00pm on Elridge Street in the Lower East Side of New York City.