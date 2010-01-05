VIDEO: Kanye West “VH1 Storytellers” Bonus Footage

Ever since SwiftGate earlier this year, Kanye West has been laying low and working on new music. The folks over at Rocafella (aka the Def Jam Marketing Department – LOLZ at Rocafella even still existing) have put out a CD/DVD combo of Ye’s VH1 Storyteller’s concert that has been rerun more than a few times.

To make this enticing to consumers, they have tacked on a few bonus performances to the DVD, “Street Lights,” “Paranoid,” and “Homecoming.” Thankfully, this is 2010, so if you’ve already seen the show on VH1, you can just scroll down and watch the bonus clips and put that $19.99 towards your rent.