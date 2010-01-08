Sexy Chocolate: Reggie Bush Covers Essence Magazine

Sexy New Orleans Saint Reggie Bush covers Essence’s February Love and Relationship Issue.

Heres a clip about the issue from Essence.com:

” Reggie Bush. Idris Elba. Lance Gross. LL Cool J. Need we say more? ESSENCE’s first “Black Men, Love and Relationships” issue features its top 10 countdown of the sexiest men in sports, music and Hollywood. Then ESSENCE senior editor Jeannine Amber, channeling her inner bad girl, spins ten naughty tales starring some of our favorite men to curl up with–if only in our minds.”

Damn you Kim Kardashian!

Also On The Urban Daily: