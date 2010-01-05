Alfamega Breaks Silence On Daughter’s Stabbing

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper Alfamega has confirmed that his son and daughter were involved in a violent altercation inside of T.I.’s Club Crucial in Atlanta.

Alfamega told AllHipHop.com that his daughter was involved in some sort of altercation inside of the club which, resulted in her being stabbed multiple times.

Alfamega’s son was also beaten and suffered from a broken jaw, when he tried to intervene on behalf of his sister.

“I had a talk with Tip’s uncle Derrick, who co-owns Club Crucial,” Alfamega told AllHipHop.com in an exclusive interview. “I was like ‘my daughter got stabbed up there dog and my son got his jaw fractured. He ‘was like huh? I didn’t know that.’ They didn’t know, they people they got into it with didn’t know they were my children. I was told that my children wasn’t in the wrong. The girls and the dudes attacked her and stabbed her and basically my son jumped in cause they were attacking his sister and somebody hit him from the blindside.”

His daughter suffered from three stab wounds in addition to one collapsed lung.

She was released from the hospital and is currently recuperating from her injuries, as is the rapper’s son who also suffered multiple contusions, in addition to the broken jaw.

At press time it is not known if anyone has been charged in the assault.

