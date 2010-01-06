CD REVIEW: “We Are Young Money”

For those who have been living under a rock for the last year Lil’ Wayne has set out to takeover the music industry with mini Young Money robots. Young Money includes: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Jae Millz, Shanell, Tyga, Gudda Gudda, Lil’ Chuckee, Lil’ Twist, T Streets and Mack Maine (who knows about Bow Wow)- what a roster! Maybe Wayne got a “whiff” of super crews like Junior Mafia,Terror Squad, and Dipset and decided to make his own killer army. Hopefully he has the right recipe because those same groups who started out successful spiraled into disastrous endings.

They’re debut group album “We Are Young Money” should be named “The Carter 4” because Lil’ Wayne has more verses on it than the entire Young Money roster put together. Breakout stars Drake and Nicki Minaj appear on less than the five tracks out of the fifteen and Lil Wayne’s suspected love interest Shanell pops up on only two.

Things start off well with “Gooder” but seem to go downhill from there. If you want to hear an album full of Mack Maine and Jae Millz I suggest you run and get your copy now, otherwise if you’re tired of hearing Lil’ Wayne refer to goons, goblins and p*ssy skip it all together.

I wonder where are Lil’ Twists and Lil’ Chuckees parents? It’s really not cool to click on a track that brags about “passing the dutch with the left hand” and hear the voice of a ten year old. “New Shit” has potential and “She Is Gone” induces nervous laughter with the chorus “Where my old lady? Imma kill that bitch!”

I must say, although the album is scattered all over the place, the beats make listening to certain songs bearable. “Ms. Parker” is probably the most ambitious of all the rhythms with killer drums and auto-tuned harmonies. Wayne likes to experiment on the rock n’ roll side and through-out the album it’s very evident that he couldn’t wait to bring his guitar into the studio.

“Play In My Band” gives some missing soul, but Omarion might have contributed a little more spice to the album- but then again we’ll never know. And where is Bow Wow? last time we checked he was bragging about being signed to Young Money

All in all, “We Are Young Money” gets an “E” for effort.” I hope the solo albums are more creative and have more direction- can’t wait to hear em’!

Track Listing:

1. Bedrock ft. Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda, Nicki Minaj, Drake,Jae Millz, Tyga & Lloyd

02. New Shit ft. Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz, Mack Maine & Lil Wayne

03. Pass Me The Dutch ft. Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda & Short Dawg

04. Wifebeater ft. Jae Millz, Tyga, Mack Maine & Lil Wayne

05. Fuck The Bullshit ft. Nicki Minaj, Gudda Gudda, Lil Wayne, Drake & Birdman

06. Ms. Parker ft. Mack Maine, Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz & Lil Wayne

07. Target ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Tyga, & Nicki Minaj

08. Sacrifice ft. Shanell, Mack Maine, Lil Wayne & Gudda Gudda

09. Every Girl ft. Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda & Mack Maine

10. She Is Gone ft. Lil Wayne, Jae Millz & Gudda Gudda & Pleasure P

11. Girl I Got You ft. Lil Twist & Lil Chuckee

12. Gooder

13. Roger That ft. Nicki Minaj, Tyga & Lil Wayne

14. Steady Mobbin’ ft. Lil Wayne & Gucci Mane

