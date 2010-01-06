THE LEAK: Self Scientific – Designer Music

This is the title track off Chace Infinite & DJ Khalil’s upcoming project written from the perspective of the modern collector. (PROPS)

Music has changed. Music is disposable. More people seem interested in the things that their favorite artists’ are into, more than their music. Today, everything design related has taken precedence over the music. It is as if the music is secondary to sneakers, clothes, hats, and gadgets. As a result, artists spend more time developing their product, and less time perfecting the music. Some artists even view their craft solely as a platform to launch merchandise… Designer Music is a new project by the critically acclaimed duo Self Scientific. Designer Music explores the current consumer culture, brought on by the modern phenomenon, we know as street wear.