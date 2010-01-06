Michelle Williams To Star In Broadway’s Chicago

From People.com

Former Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams will see her name in lights next month when she high-kicks her way into the starring role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

All Falls Down: Top 8 Celebrity Spills

Williams, 29, will play the wannabe star-turned-murderess for a limited run in the hit musical from Feb. 8 to March 28.

Michelle Williams Speaks On Missing Heath Ledger

Williams will be taking over from Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who debuted in the revival on Dec. 1. (A winner of six Tonys, this production of Chicago has been running on Broadway for 13 years.)

Williams first played Roxie last year in London’s West End production.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Also On The Urban Daily: