Will & Denzel To Remake Bill & Sidney’s “Uptown Saturday Night”

The bigwigs in Hollywood are still being lazy and remaking old films. Next up? Bill Cosby & Sidney Poitier’s classic 1974 buddy flick, Uptown Saturday Night. Denzel Washington and Will Smith will star in the movie about two friends trying to recover a lost winning lottery ticket. Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment bought the rights to the film in the early 2000s. The film will be Denzel’s first comedic film role since 1990’s Heart Condition.

While I can see the moneymaking potential of having Will & Denzel do this remake, I’m a bit skeptical as to whether or not the movie will stay true to the spirit of the original. Will & Denzel are two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and I’m certain the pressure to appeal to non-black audiences will end up diluting what could be one of the biggest black films in recent history, Tyler Perry be damned. If I were casting the film, I would put Mos Def & Don Cheadle in Bill & Sidney’s roles, respectively.

What do you think??