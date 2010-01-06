Is Chris Brown Dating A N*E*R*D?

C Breezy was spotted out on the town with Rhea, the newest addition to Pharrell’s group N*E*R*D. Of course anytime a celebrity is spotted with someone of the opposite sex (or in some cases, the same sex) it’s automatically assumed that the two are dating. So we’ll just assume that Chris and the 32-year-old singer were just hanging out…. until more pics surface!

If you aren’t familiar with Rhea, check out a video of her singing on YouTube:

Here’s Rhea with Pharrell singing the hook from Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful”