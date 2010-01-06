CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

HOT OR NOT: Josie Stingray “Gotta Get It”

Leave a comment

Hailing from the Bay Area, Josie Stingray is part of the Honor Roll collective which includes bubbling under talent such as Trackademicks, Mike Baker the Bike Maker, Spank Pops, and 1 O.A.K.  Josie easily holds her own on the mic being one of the few female emcees around that doesn’t have to use T&A to get people’s attention.

Take a listen to “Gotta Get It” and let us know what you think!

Check out more Josie Stingray music on her MySpace page.

Female Rappers Continue Decline In 2009

GALLERY: Mariah Carey & Nicki Minaj “Up Out My Face” Video Shoot

Josie Stingray

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close