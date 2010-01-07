UPDATE: Mariah Explains Her Drunken Acceptance Speech

UPDATE:

After accepting an award at last night’s People’s Choice awards, Mariah took time to explain her speech the night before at the Palm Springs International Film Festival:

Mariah Carey started celebrating her “Breakthrough Actress Performance” award at Tuesday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival awards before she even was brought on stage to accept the award for her role in Precious by the film’s director, Lee Daniels.

Watch an obviously drunk Mariah Carey give her acceptance speech below!

