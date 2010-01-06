Pepa Goes “Wookin Pa Nub” On New Reality Show Next Week

Rapper Pepa of Salt-Pepa fame, will debut her new VH1 reality series Let’s Talk About Pep next week.
The show features Pepa, born Sandra Denton, on a quest to find love, along with three of her closest girlfriends.
Also starring in the new series alongside Pepa is TV personality/journalist/single mother Jacque Reid, Joumana Kidd, a model and former wife of NBA star Jason Kid and radio personality Kali “Kittie” Troy.
Although each one of the ladies featured on the show has achieved a measure of success in their respective professions, each one still seeks a potential mate, which they hope they will find on the show.
