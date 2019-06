Already a strong contender for “Song Of The Year” based solely on the title alone, Trina & Lady Gaga have teamed up for a song that just might get the ladies really rowdy in the clubs. “Let Them Hoes Fight” will appear on Trina’s forthcoming album, Amazin, due out on March 30th.

