Gary Coleman Rushed To The Hospital

According to TMZ.com, Gary Coleman was rushed to the hospital earlier.

Gary Coleman was taken to the hospital early this morning, TMZ has learned.

We’re told Coleman was transported at 8:03 AM from Custom Hotel in Los Angeles where he was staying.

His rep is still trying to confirm what happened — but people who were with Coleman told the rep there were signs of a seizure.

Coleman was in Los Angeles doing interviews to promote a something called “Midgets vs. Mascots.” He did several interviews before being taken to the hospital.

UPDATE — A friend of Coleman’s who was with him this morning tells TMZ that Coleman was sitting on the bed when he went into what the friend said “looked like a seizure.” Coleman came around and 911 was called.

Coleman was asked simple questions like “What month is it?” and whether or not he knew the name of anyone in the room — Coleman was “foggy” and did not know the answers.

