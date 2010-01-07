Jayson Willams Will Be Arraigned From Hospital Bed

Former NBA star Jayson Williams will be arraigned Thursday morning — from his hospital bed, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Williams is still in Bellevue Hospital’s criminal ward recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a car accident Tuesday morning — he was charged with DWI in the wreck.

We’re told a camera will be setup in Williams’ hospital room so the arraignment can be videocast to Manhattan Supreme Court.

Sources who visited the hosptial tell us Williams was not in great shape today — saying he was in and out of consciousness.

