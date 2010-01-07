Danger Says She Was Raped And Molested Since She Was An Infant

Danger. Black girl lost. Here she is on the Whoo Kid Show. She says she was raped and molested since she was an infant (at the 2:44 point) and talks about having her baby, being in the crazy house and post postpartum depression She needs to get sane and get out of the media and get some counseling. Here she is talking about Hollywood, being raped and molested, Ray-J, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey.
