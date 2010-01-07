VIDEO: Clipse + The Roots on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

Malice & Pusha T were the musical guests on January 6th’s episode of “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.” Backed by The Roots and featuring guest verses from Black Thought, check out the Brothers Thornton’s performances of “Popular Demand” and the unaired, web exclusive “Grindin'”

Shout out to Rap Radar for the “Popular Demand” clip!

