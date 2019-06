ATL was definitely in the house at the video shoot for Shawty Lo’s new single “Atlanta, GA” featuring Ludacris and The-Dream. Local legends like Big Gipp and Cee-Lo from Goodie MOB came through to support Shawty Lo and rep their hometown of Atlanta.

Check out the behind the scenes video below!

