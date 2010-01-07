THE LEAK: Usher and Will.I.Am “Oh My Gosh”

Somebody at Jive Records needs to be fired because yet another song from Usher’s new album has leaked. “Oh My Gosh” features will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas.

Is it me or does this bit of auto-tuned wackness sound like it should be in a promo for MTV’s “Jersey Shore”?

Check out the other leaks from Usher’s Raymond Vs Raymond below:

