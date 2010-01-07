Sony Still Cashing In On MJ’s Death With New PS3 Package

A little over six months after the death of the biggest star ever associated with the company, Sony is releasing a new Playstation 3 bundle that comes with a Blu-Ray copy of Michael Jackson’s This Is It. A Japanese exclusive, the bundle will retail for ¥33,500 ($366). Also included in the bundle are a 120GB charcoal black PS3 console, one wireless DualShock controller, one set of A/V cables, and one USB cable.

The link between This Is It and the PS3 is lost on me.

I think Sony would’ve been better off obtaining the rights to Michael’s old Sega Genesis game “Moonwalker” and updating it for the PS3.