Keyshia Cole Confirms Engagement & Pregnancy

Speaking to US Weekly, Keyshia Cole’s publicist confirms the “rumors” of her pregnancy and engagement to Cleveland Cavaliers player Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.

“I can confirm she is engaged and has an incredible ring,” her rep tells Us. The rep tells Us Gibson proposed on New Year’s Eve, adding that it was “an absolute surprise. When he asked her to marry him, she was flabbergasted. He presented her with the ring and her mouth dropped in amazement. It’s too beautiful for words.”

All of us at The Urban Daily wish to congratulate Keyshia on the beginnings of her new family and we look forward to her fourth album which drops later this year!

