Trey Songz Joins Jay-Z On Blueprint 3 Tour

Apparently Jay-Z is Ready for Trey Songz to add his magic to the Blueprint. Trey will be the opening act and Young Jeezy the follow-up on the up-coming tour. The ladies love Songz and the men respect him so he’ll surely get the crowd prepared for Hov!

The dates for Jay-Z’s Blueprint III tour are below:

Feb. 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Bank Atlantic Center

Feb. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb. 25 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena

Feb. 27 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Feb. 28 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Mar. 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

Mar. 5 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 6 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center

Mar. 7 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Mar. 11 – Boston, MA – MATD Bank North Garden

Mar. 12 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum

Mar. 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgota

Mar. 14 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Mar. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mellon Arena

Mar. 18 – Chicago, IL – The United Center

Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

Mar. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Conseco Fieldhouse

Mar. 22 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Mar. 24 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion

Mar. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

