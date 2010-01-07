Trey Songz Joins Jay-Z On Blueprint 3 Tour

Apparently Jay-Z is Ready for Trey Songz to add his magic to the Blueprint. Trey will be the opening act and Young Jeezy the follow-up on the up-coming tour. The ladies love Songz and the men respect him so he’ll surely get the crowd prepared for Hov!
NEW VIDEO: Trey Songz F/ Fabolous “Say Ahh”
Are Trey Songz And Keri Hilson An Item?
Trey Songz Reinvents Sex With Usher And Keri Hilson
The dates for Jay-Z’s Blueprint III tour are below:
Feb. 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Bank Atlantic Center
Feb. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Feb. 25 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena
Feb. 27 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Feb. 28 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Mar. 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mar. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Mar. 5 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 6 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center
Mar. 7 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Mar. 11 – Boston, MA – MATD Bank North Garden
Mar. 12 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum
Mar. 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgota
Mar. 14 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Mar. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mellon Arena
Mar. 18 – Chicago, IL – The United Center
Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Mar. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Conseco Fieldhouse
Mar. 22 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 24 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion
Mar. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Mar. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater
for more info, click here.