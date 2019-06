Awhile back, Nick Cannon posted pictures from the set of Mariah Carey & Nicki Minaj’s “Up Out My Face (Remix)” video. Now we have the remix itself!

I get the feeling that we’ll be hearing this one a lot in the coming weeks.

