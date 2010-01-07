10 Best Drunk Celeb Moments Ever

Mariah may have made us all laugh at her 2010 People’s Choice Award’s drunken speech but here’s a list of celebs who’ve been caught hitting the bottle too hard!

Beyonce

Little Bey is known to indulge in the bottle every now and then. This photo was snapped one night when she was flat out wasted. Here’s what she once said about getting drunk:

“I don’t drink often, but when I’m DRUNK, I’m very quiet and I observe and I go to sleep. I don’t think I’m much fun.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard

ODB did one of the first interrupts (sorry Kanye) at the 1998 Grammys. Remember, Wu-Tang is for the children.

Paula Abdul

Paula gave some truth to all the rumors that she was sippin’ on sumthin in those American Idol water bottles when she appeared on a news program slurring and actin’ a fool. Take a look:

Rihanna

Rihanna may have had a hard 2009, but she sure did party hard last year. Rihanna got waaaaay trashed one night and here’s what happened:

Kanye West

Folks didn’t know if Mr. West was acting just plan crazy or drunk. Apparently he was being both. On the red carpet Kanye posed with a bottle of Hennessey before bum rushing Taylor Swift on stage.

Anna Nicole Smith

This video seems tragic now that Anna Nicole Smith has passed away. At the 2004 American Music Awards, Anna got on stage to present an award and acting like a babbling fool. Anna ended up dying from a lethal combination of prescription drugs.

James Brown

The Godfather of Soul has had his fair share of getting in trouble with the law. Here he went on TV to talk about allegations of shooting at his wife but could barely hold a conversation.

Fergie

Miss Fergalicious once indulged in drugs too much and then kicked the habit, but here she is falling down drunk in the street. SMH.

Solange

Remember when Solange passed out in an airport? She blamed it on Ny-Quil but we all know what probably really went down…

Mariah Carey

Our latest drunk celeb sighting came from Mrs. Carey at the People’s Choice Awards:

Take a look at our drunk celebs gallery:

2009 is the “Blame It On The Alcohol” year!