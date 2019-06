More newness from Usher Raymond IV. Here’s a teaser for his brand new video, “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” from Raymond Vs Raymond. Usher’s seen cavorting around French with model and actress Noémie Lenoir at the London West Hollywood hotel, the same hotel where Rihanna’s infamous nude pics were taken.

