AUDIO: Monica “Everything”

Monica’s finally getting her wish. Initially, two songs called “One In A Lifetime” and “Love Over Me” were set to be the lead singles from her forthcoming Still Standing album, but Monica and her fans pressured her label, J Records, to switch it to “Everything.”

The song borrows heavily from Deniece Williams’ 1981 classic, “Silly” and features Monica in great vocal form. Will such a straight ahead, traditional sounding R&B tune work in this age of manipulated voices and marginally talented pop stars?

And for good measure, here’s Deniece Williams’ 1981 classic “Silly”