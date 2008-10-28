A Letter From Team Obama

It ain’t over, until it’s over. There is still so much work to be done. The thrill of victory is just one week away.

The star-studded hip-hop collective known as Team Obama issue this open letter to voters about Election Day!

We hear it in the streets, we feel it in our hearts and it’s burning in our souls. Together we have successfully registered the most young voters in the history of the modern political process. We called a “State Of Emergency” on October 3rd at 6:00am and our culture stood up and recognized the importance of registering millions of voters. From first time voters who have just come of age to vote to those who are participating for the first time in the voting process. Your commitment to change will continue to ring across our America, because we all are in the right state of mind.

Where it stands today, we are on the verge of making history. The kind of history that will be apart of our culture’s legacy. The kind of history that bridges the gap between race, religion and culture. The kind of history that will ignite a light that shines bright from generation to generation, screaming that our voice does matter and our vote does count. The kind of history that will enable the next generation of leaders to encourage vision, not division, to encourage hope, not hopelessness, to encourage the power of the people, not the power politics of the few.

With only seven days left before we vote for change, let’s hold ourselves accountable and responsible. No more excuses, no more mistakes and no more time to waste. If you have the opportunity to vote early in your state then vote today. If you are voting on November 4th, make preparation today. Bring your family and friends and plan for the party at the poles. Make November 4th the day we celebrate change. The day we celebrate freedom of choice. The day we celebrate power of all people. Let’s all come together on November 4th, because it’s a family reunion. It’s our time and we are all in the right state of mind.

We have seven days to Vote for Change. Seven days to vote to make history. We can not slow down. We can not let up. We must push through to history until the final vote is cast and the last ballot is counted. We can, we must, and we will make it happen. Vote Obama/Biden on November 4th.

God Bless,

Diddy, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige and Kevin Liles

