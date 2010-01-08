VIDEO: Alicia Keys & Friends At The Apollo Theater

Alicia Keys put on a star studded show on last night, January 7th, at New York City’s legendary Apollo Theater. The show, billed as “Alicia Keys & Friends” was broadcast live on Billboard.com. Alicia brought out guests Raheem Devaughn, Marsha Ambrosius, Melanie Fiona, and Kenny Muhammad to share the stage with her.

Hot Or Not: Alicia Keys, “Heavens Door”

THROWBACK: Alicia Keys On The Cosby Show

Here’s a front row view of Alicia performing “No One” that I spotted over at Rap Radar, or you can click here and watch the entire show!