9th Wonder Will Teach A Class At Duke University

9th Wonder is a good dude and a friend of The Urban Daily. It’s real dope for himself and hip-hop that he is doing this. He will teach an African-American Studies course at Duke University alongside Professor Mark Anthony Neal. The course is called “sampling soul” and will focus on Black music from the civil rights movement and the Black power movement.

