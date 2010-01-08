Jill Scott Prepares For A Busy 2010: New Movies, Cartoon, Films, Album, Tour

It’s been a little over two years since Jill Scott’s last album, The Real Thing: Words & Sounds Volume 3 dropped. Fortunately, it’s been announced that her fourth studio album, titled The Light Of The Sun, which will drop in Spring/Summer of this year.

Jill also will appear in the Lifetime channel’s movie Sins Of The Mother on February 7th. The story centers around a grad student who returns home to face her abusive, alcoholic mother – played by Scott – only to discover that her mom has gone sober and even has a 3-year-old daughter and new life.

She also will be appearing alongside Janet Jackson, Michael Jai White and Tyler Perry in the film Why Did I Get Married Too? due out in theaters on April 2nd.

Marvel Animation and BET Networks have teamed up to create the epic animated mini-series Black Panther out mid 2010. Scott voices X-men Heroine Storm alongside Golden Globe nominated actor Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Kerry Washington (Last King of Scotland) & Golden Globe winning actress Alfre Woodard (American Violet).

Jill will also be appearing on the main stage of this year’s all-female Lilith Fair tour. She will be sharing the bill with Mary J Blige, Erykah Badu, Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, and Colbie Caillat.

