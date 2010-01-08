Mo’Nique Gives Hollywood The Finger

In a recent interview with the New York Times, comedian Mo’Nique defends her decision to not participate in any of the Oscar buzz surrounding her outstanding performance in the highly successful film Precious.

“Anytime I’ve been given an award, it has been because of the performance; what else goes into it?” she said, appearing genuinely mystified. “Look, it makes me appreciative any time someone says they may want to honor your performance. I’m appreciative at any talk in reference to any award, but there’s not much I can do about it now. The performance is done.”

I have to applaud her for taking this stance and refusing to give into the brown-nosing that comes around when it’s time to talk Oscar nominations. The Oscars are given in recognition of an actor’s outstanding performance in a film, not based on participation in press junkets. If everyone feels that her performance is worthy of an Oscar, what difference does it make whether or not she goes on every talk show or does interviews with every magazine and newspaper to promote the film? Enough buzz was generated about her performance before the movie even hit theaters that it really wasn’t necessary! It’s difficult to read an article about the film that does not glowingly fawn over Mo’Nique’s performance and/or that of her co-star Gabourey Sidibe.

So again, kudos to Mo’Nique for making it about her art, and not about the cult of celebrity. If only more of her peers could let their work speak for itself without being attention whores…

