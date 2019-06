I used to love this show as a kid. B.A. Baracus was my hero. I used to eat Mr. T cereal and watch the Mr. T cartoon. This show and Night Rider were my favorites. The movie looks like a generic action movie but I will watch it for nostalgia’s sake.

A-Team Trailer – TheFilmStage.com from Clive Owen on Vimeo.

