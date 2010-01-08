Snoop Dogg: “My Kids Know Everything About Me”

In an interview on Fuse TV with Touré, Snoop claims that he keeps nothing from his children, including his drug dealing, gang banging, pimping past.

“I have never hidden anything from my kids. I have always been able to express myself to them of who their daddy is so they won’t have to go read a book and find out the truth about who their father was. They know i am ex-banger, drug-dealer, wanna be pimp. They know about how i cheated on their mother and wanted to get a divorce because they heard it from me directly. That’s why me and my relationship with my kids is about us being friends because sometimes a father can scare a kid, but a friend is always going to be there.”

Funny, because my parents used to say something opposite of that. Friends come and friends go, but family is forever.

Anyhow, here’s the full video of Snoop’s interview, thanks to Bossip! Snoop talks about his marijuana use, guns, 2pac, Dr. Dre, and a lot more.