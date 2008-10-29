Usher Wants Everyone To "Hush"

Usher debuts a new song that serves as a call-to-service for the young and old to come together and make a genuine change in the state of affairs in America.

This marks the first time that Usher will communicate his passion for action and service through the art of song. Arguably one of the most active celebrities in pushing awareness for the 2008 Presidential elections, Usher has led youth rallies, organized voter registration drives and participated in voter registration PSA’s for Leonardo DiCaprio, DoSomething.org, CNN’s League of First Time Voters, The Barack Obama Campaign and his own New Look Foundation.

Check out this video below:

Also On The Urban Daily: