Suge Knight Sued For Child Support

(AllHipHop News) Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight is being sued by the mother of his child for support.

Tammy Renell Hawkins filed papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking child support for their four-year-old, Taz Maree Knight.

According to court documents, the former multimillionaire now earns just $1307 per month.

TMZ.com reports that under California law and based on Knight’s income, the woman would receive just $302 per month in child support for Knight’s four-year-old.

At its height, Death Row Records was grossing over $100 million annually, based on albums by rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Dogg Pound, Lady of Rage, MC Hammer and others.

