Little dumb things like this are exactly why Al Gore invented the internet.

This is one duet you won’t see on Usher’s new album, Raymond Vs Raymond. Some crafty netizen noticed the similarities between Usher’s voice in the song “Papers” and that of a goat in a YouTube video…



I dunno who should be more embarrassed, the goat or Usher.

